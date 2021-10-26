North America Academic Software Market Rises up with CAGR value 15.2% during 2019-2027 and Impact of Covid-19| Business Market Insights

The Academic Software Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 270.63 million in 2019 to US$ 809.26 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Academic Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Academic Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Increasing adoption of eLearning across institutions is the key factor driving the growth of the North America academic software market. In eLearning, by reading or watching content, it is changing the way education is delivered. Several eLearning courses such as animation, podcasts, and videos create a multi-modal and realistic learning environment.

ELearning, educational content opens up several immersive learning opportunities for learners through computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones. Instead of being in a passive environment, students can choose what they need to learn easily and quickly. These benefits are increasing the demand for academic software across North America. Also, growing acceptance of E-Learning across academic institutions to bolster the demand for academic software in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the North America academic software market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Alma

Software Advice, Inc.

ConexED

Envisio

PowerVista Software, Inc.

Qualtrics

Tophatmonocle Corp.

TrueDialog

WizeHive

The research on the North America Academic Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Academic Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Academic Software market.

