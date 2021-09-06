North America Adult Diaper Market 2021, Leading Brands Share, Size And Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Adult Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the North America adult diaper market size reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

An adult diaper is a kind of underwear that is used by adults suffering from several medical conditions, such as incontinence, dementia, mobility impairment and severe diarrhea. Also known as an adult nappy, it assists them in urinating or defecating without using toilets. It is made up of comfortable and leakage protective materials that aid in absorbing the excretion and preventing leakage or soilage of outer garments. Its outer lining is made up of polyethylene, whereas the inner lining consists of polypropylene, vitamin E, aloe vera and other skin-friendly compounds to prevent skin irritations caused by the direct contact of the diaper. These diapers are commonly made with good quality materials so as to improve the fluid absorption and retention abilities of the same.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-adult-diaper-market/requestsample North America Adult Diaper Market Trends: The market is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population in North America. There is an increasing prevalence of incontinence among the elderly, due to which adult diapers are extensively utilized. Furthermore, the sedentary lifestyles led by the masses and their unhealthy dietary habits have led to an increase in the occurrence of obesity, which, in turn, has contributed to a high rate of adult incontinence. This, along with inflating per capita income levels of individuals, has impelled them to use superior quality adult diapers. Along with this, the rising awareness about personal hygiene, along with the easy product availability across the region, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of gendered product variants is providing a thrust to the market growth. For instance, the boxer-type diapers for men and underpants-shaped nappies designed for women are widely being adopted by the consumers. Several manufacturers are continually engaging in the development of improved product variants that provide enhanced comfort and convenience to the users. The advent of thinner and odor control diapers is providing an impetus to the market growth. In addition to this, several companies in the region are launching diapers made from organic materials that are not only skin-friendly but also biodegradable in nature, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-adult-diaper-market Key Market Segmentation: Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Pharmacies

Convenience Store

Online Store

Others Market Breakup by Type: Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper Market Breakup by Country: United States

Canada Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players. Key highlights of the report: Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

