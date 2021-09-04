North America Advertising Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “North America Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the North America advertising market size reached US$ 240 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expectsto grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Advertising is a means of conveying through which various brands inform about their product or service and influence consumer buying behavior. Advertising helps organizations to promote their services, products, or ideas among the potential buyers. It further aids consumers in learning about upcoming events and discovering new products or services. Advertising is generally aired or printed on mediums, such as television, radio, print, digital and cinema. It also helps in launching new products, expanding the market, increasing sales, and notifying consumers.

The North America advertising market is primarily driven by the rapid penetration of smartphones and internet services in the region, which facilitates digital advertising. Furthermore, several brands nowadays are increasingly investing in advertisements on social media platforms, like Instagram and Facebook, due to the presence of a wider consumer base. Besides this, mobile advertising has witnessed exponential growth over the past few years as it is being adopted as a cost-effective, convenient, and highly targeted way of communication for specific groups of mobile users. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to propel the advertising in North America in the coming years.

North America Advertising Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of small, mid-size and large palyers in the country. The report analyzes some of the major players operating in the industry.

Breakup by Segment

Breakup by Segment

Television Advertising

Print Advertising

Radio Advertising

Outdoor Advertising

Internet Advertising

Mobile Advertising

Cinema Advertising

Breakup by Country

United States

Canada

