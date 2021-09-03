North America AI in Computer Vision Market to Hit US$ 32,565.09 million by 2027 to Grow Steady at 45.0% CAGR | Covers Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The AI in computer vision market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,761.21 million in 2019 to US$ 32,565.09 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America AI in Computer Vision Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America AI in Computer Vision market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence that allows the visual world to be known by a machine. A computer system can precisely locate and classify photos and videos with the assistance of computer vision to get useful information from the real world. The technology also allows the stripes to be seen and identified in a universal product code by a bar code scanner. Computer vision can be adequately compared to the information we hear about brain processing. Artificial intelligence in computer vision has a wide range of applications such as Self-driving cars, facial recognition, AR and mixed reality, healthcare, and information technology amongst others. AI in computer vision works in three processes namely, image acquisition; image processing; and image analysis and understanding. The combination of these three processes enables enterprises to make decision for achieving their growth plans. North America is consisting of developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Technology developments across North America have resulted in a highly competitive market for all industries. North America is also receiving high foreign direct investments for technological developments from economically strong countries. In order to better meet customer demands for high-quality products and services, businesses in the region are constantly improving their overall business processes.

Major key players covered in this report:

6 Xilinx, Inc.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America AI in Computer Vision market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America AI in Computer Vision market segments and regions.

North America AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation

North America AI in Computer Vision Market – By Component

Software

Hardware

North America AI in Computer Vision Market – By End-User

Sports and Entertainment

Robotics and Machine Vision

Security and Surveillance

Government and Defense

Others

The research on the North America AI in Computer Vision market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America AI in Computer Vision market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America AI in Computer Vision market.

