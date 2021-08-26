North America Antenna Market 2021-2028 Analysis Examined in New Industry Research ReportMarket to Increase Exponentially During 2021-2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on North America Antenna Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of North America Antenna Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on North America Antenna Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

The antenna market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 11,706.02 million by 2027. The increasing trend of smart technologies in business facilities, premises, home and others to enhance the communication is major factor for the antenna market growth.

This antenna market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the antenna market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Antenna Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of antenna type, the antenna market is segmented into internal and external. In 2020, rising demand for the advanced connectivity solution for the flexible and maximum network solutions is driving the external segment growth.

On the basis of the frequency range, the antenna market is segmented into high, very high and ultra-high. In 2020, ultra-high segment is dominating in the antenna market owing to the high frequency offered by antennas and enhanced support by the governments.

On the basis of the technology, the antenna market is segmented into MIMO (multiple input multiple output), MISO (multiple input single output), SIMO (single input multiple output) and SISO (single input single output). In 2020, MIMO (multiple input multiple output) technology is majorly adopted by the end users as it offers advanced antenna solution with minimum price.

On the basis of application, the antenna market is segmented into Wi-Fi systems, cellular systems, WiMAX, radar and others. In 2020, growing penetration of the internet service and demand for the high speed internet with maximum coverage is driving the growth of cellular systems segment.

On the basis of end use sector, the antenna market is segmented into automotive, 5G, IoT, health/medical, networking/communications, consumer electronics, military/defense, industrial and others. In 2020, rising adoption of the antenna by telecom operators is ultimately driving the growth of networking/communications industry.

The countries covered in the North America antenna market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. has been accounted for the largest market share for the external antenna type segment as the growing demand for high speed internet services creates major demand for advanced antenna designs. Canada has been accounted for the second largest market share for external antenna type segment owing to the demand for the wireless connectivity network to achieve fast speed for home and businesses. However, both the countries have the largest market share in North America antenna market for the solution for external antenna type segment due to the growing industrial automation and requirement for the faster internet services to adopt advanced technology in the region.

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Antenna Market Includes:

The major players covered in the North America antenna market report are TE Connectivity, Ficosa Internacional SA, Abracon, DENSO CORPORATION, Pulse Electronics (a subsidiary of YAGEO Corp.), Molex, Laird Connectivity, Johanson Technology, Linx Technologies, Tallysman, Inventek Systems, PCTEL, WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Yokowo co., ltd., AVX Antenna, Inc., Continental AG, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD, HARMAN International (a subsidiary of SAMSUNG), INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Airgain, Inc., PulseLarsen Electronics (a business unit of Pulse Electronics), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. and CommScope, Inc. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the North America Antenna Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the North America Antenna Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the North America Antenna Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America Antenna Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America Antenna Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the North America Antenna Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the North America Antenna Market?

