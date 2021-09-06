North America Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market Size, In-Depth Assessment, CAGR At 37.9% By Adobe Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. , Catchoom, Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc.

The artificial intelligence in the fashion market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 128.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2254.2 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 37.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The latest research documentation titled “North America Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market” is a recently Published on business market insights that covers every aspect of North America Artificial Intelligence in Fashion 2020 along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, Forecast, size, Share, demand, and distribution. This report also evaluates the past and current North America Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market values to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Data privacy concerns over the use of AI across fashion industry have been increasing majorly due to a lack of strong data protection laws in many regions/countries. The growth and functioning of AI in the fashion industry are majorly dependent on data collection and data analytics. For this, businesses and customers give AI access to large sets of data, which includes confidential information. With an increase in digital services and data storage on the cloud, concerns related to data security and privacy have also increased. Hence, it is a necessity that AI technologies and solutions providers develop solutions with inbuilt security features to boost investors’ confidence in this technology.

Following are the Top North America Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Leading Manufacturers –

Adobe Inc.

com, Inc.

Catchoom

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

