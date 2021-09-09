North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market Growth with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2028
The bio-based ethylene market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 110.34 million in 2020 to US$ 188.20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2028.
The North American region comprises developed and developing countries, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is anticipated to account for a remarkable share of the bio-based ethylene market during the forecast period owing to the wider application of this material in packaging and plastic production industries located in this region. Bio-ethylene is manufactured from bio-based materials, including starch, sugars, and lignocellulosic biomass.
Major key players covered in this report:
- Braskem S.A
- Enerkem
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV)
- SABIC
- The Dow Chemical Company
MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market – By Raw Material
- Sugars
- Starch
- Lignocellulosic Biomass
North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market – By End-user Industry
- Packaging
- Detergent
- Lubricant
- Additive
