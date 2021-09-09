North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market Growth with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2028

The bio-based ethylene market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 110.34 million in 2020 to US$ 188.20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2028.

The North American region comprises developed and developing countries, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is anticipated to account for a remarkable share of the bio-based ethylene market during the forecast period owing to the wider application of this material in packaging and plastic production industries located in this region. Bio-ethylene is manufactured from bio-based materials, including starch, sugars, and lignocellulosic biomass.

Major key players covered in this report:

Braskem S.A

Enerkem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV)

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market – By Raw Material

Sugars

Starch

Lignocellulosic Biomass

North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market – By End-user Industry

Packaging

Detergent

Lubricant

Additive

Reasons to buy report

To understand the North America bio-based ethylene market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for North America bio-based ethylene market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America bio-based ethylene market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form North America bio-based ethylene market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2028 in North America region.

