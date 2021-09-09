Trending

North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market Growth with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2028

The bio-based ethylene market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 110.34 million in 2020 to US$ 188.20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2028.

The North American region comprises developed and developing countries, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is anticipated to account for a remarkable share of the bio-based ethylene market during the forecast period owing to the wider application of this material in packaging and plastic production industries located in this region. Bio-ethylene is manufactured from bio-based materials, including starch, sugars, and lignocellulosic biomass.

Major key players covered in this report:

  • Braskem S.A
  • Enerkem
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
  • Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV)
  • SABIC
  • The Dow Chemical Company

 MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market – By Raw Material

  • Sugars
  • Starch
  • Lignocellulosic Biomass

North America Bio-Based Ethylene Market – By End-user Industry

  • Packaging
  • Detergent
  • Lubricant
  • Additive

