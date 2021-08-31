North America Biopesticides Market Is Booming Worldwide | Bayer Cropscience AG, and Corteva Agriscience

The North America Biopesticides market is a comprehensive market research report which provides market analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; market size, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report offers a detailed market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the global North America Biopesticides market. Some of the tools used for this are SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The report includes detailed information on the key trends, market drivers, challenges, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, player profiles, and strategies. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for North America Biopesticides from 2021 till 2026.

The biopesticides market in North America is witnessed to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the projected period (2020-2025).

The increasing support and encouragement of the government, and implementation of the IPM (Integrated Pest and Management) programs are driving the North America Biopesticides Market growth in the region. Further, the increasing importance of organic farming and the consumption of organic products are the factors propelling the market growth in the region.The US is the largest consumer of the biopesticides market as in United State, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is responsible for encouraging the growth, development, and functioning of biopesticides.

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in North America Biopesticides Market Report are : Valent Biosciences Corporation, Certis USA LLC, Bayer Cropscience AG, and Corteva Agriscience

Regional Analysis for North America Biopesticides Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global North America Biopesticides market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

United States as Major Biopesticide Market in North America

The United States forms the largest biopesticides market in North America, and Canadian demand is likely to register faster growth over the 2020-2025 period. Crop-based applications accounts for the largest share of Biopesticieds in the region. The US is the biggest user of Biopesticieds in the region , followed by Mexico and, then, Canada, where there is less prevalence of pests. Canada which has low user base for bioinsecticides and biofungicides is seeing prospects for growth mainly due government encouragement and synthetic pesticide bans.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

