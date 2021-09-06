North America Caustic Potash Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Caustic Potash Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America caustic potash market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Also known as potassium hydroxide, caustic potash (KOH) is a white deliquescent solid, which forms a strong alkaline when dissolved in water. It is inorganic, noncombustible and usually available in the pellet, flake and powdered forms. It is widely used as a precursor in the production of other potassium compounds and various chemical products. Other than this, it also finds application in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a stabilizer and thickening agent in the North American region.

Market Trends

Caustic potash is used in the production of soaps, paints and varnish removers. It is also utilized as an electrolyte in alkaline batteries and electroplating, and as a reagent in several industrial applications. Furthermore, it finds application in the wet mount preparation of numerous clinical specimens for microscopic visualization of fungi and fungal elements. Apart from this, the presence of a large number of manufacturing units in the United States is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the region in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation: Breakup by End Use

Potassium Carbonate Potassium Phosphates Potassium Soaps and Detergents Liquid Fertilizers Agricultural Chemicals Others

Breakup by Form

Solid Liquid

Breakup by Grade

Industrial Reagent Pharma

Breakup by Country

United States Canada Mexico

