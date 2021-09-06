North America Ceramic Tiles Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Ceramic Tiles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Ceramic tiles are thin slabs that are manufactured from naturally occurring minerals such as clay, silica sand, feldspar and dolomite. They are durable, can withstand exposure to acidic chemicals and provide resistance against high temperatures. Owing to these benefits, they are widely used in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and hospitality industries across the North American countries. Other than this, they are also used as floor coverings in residential, commercial and industrial buildings in the region.

Market Trends

In North America, initiatives to renovate and improve the aging infrastructure represent one of the key factors driving the ceramic tiles market growth. Moreover, on account of their anti-skid and anti-bacterial properties, ceramic tiles are considered as an ideal alternative to hardwood and are widely utilized in the construction of green buildings. Besides this, technological advancements, such as spray drying, pressing and firing, are catalyzing the demand for ceramic tiles in the region. Furthermore, manufacturers operating in the region are offering customization and personalization features, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market by Type

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Market by Application

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Replacement Applications

Market Breakup by Country

United States

Canada

