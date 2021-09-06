North America Cigarette Industry Growth, Trends, Opportunity And Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the North America cigarette market size reached a value of US$ 46.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America cigarette market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

A cigarette is a thin cylinder of finely cut tobacco, which is rolled in paper for smoking. At present, it is one of the most popular tobacco-based products available in the North American region.

The rising working population in the North American region leads a fast-paced and hectic lifestyle. Consequently, there has been an increasing prevalence of stress, which in turn has facilitated the sales of cigarettes in the region. Moreover, cigarette variants with distinctive and innovative flavors, such as menthol, mango, clove, chocolate, cherry, mint and orange, are easily available in the market for catering to the diversified consumer base. The launch of gender-targeted products, such as skinny and flavored cigarettes for the increasing number of female smokers, is further contributing to the market growth in the region. Other factors, such as the advent of nicotine-free, herbal product variants, owing to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of smoking cigarettes, are expected to influence the market growth in the coming years.

Medium

Other Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Tabacco Shops

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players. Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

