North America Cigarette Lighter Industry Growth, Trends, Opportunity And Forecast By 2026

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoSeptember 6, 2021
4
North America Cigarette Lighter

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America cigarette lighter market size reached a value of US$ 306 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

The North America region provides a stable market for cigarette lighters owing to the significant number of smokers in the region. A cigarette lighter is a flame-producing device that is used to ignite tobacco products like cigarettes, pipes and cigars. It comprises a metal or plastic container filled with pressurized liquid gas or flammable fluid, means of ignition, and some provision for conveniently extinguishing the flame.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Reporthttps://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-cigarette-lighter-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Over the years, the sedentary and stressful lifestyles of the people residing in the region have boosted the sales of cigarette lighters. This has also been supported by the increased production and demand for automotive cigarette lighters, which are designed to power electrically heated cigarettes. Moreover, with technological advancements, the leading key players in the region have introduced innovative lighters in terms of design, convenience, prices and product functionality. They have also designed electronic cigarette lighters to increase their profitability, which has further facilitated the growth of the cigarette lighter market in the region.

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with List of Figurehttps://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-cigarette-lighter-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material Type:

  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Other

Market Breakup by Product Type:

  • Flint Cigarette Lighter
  • Electronic Cigarette Lighter
  • Other

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Tobacco Shops
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Read More the latest Blogs: https://marketanalystreport.blogspot.com/

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoSeptember 6, 2021
4
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of Europe Metal Casting Market Report 2020-2025: Regional Analysis By (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

Europe Metal Casting Market Report 2020-2025: Regional Analysis By (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

September 6, 2021
Photo of Jute Ropes Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

Jute Ropes Manufacturing Project Report 2021: Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Industry Trends, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials 2026

September 6, 2021
Photo of Educational Robot Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth Analysis, Top Leaders and Forecast

Educational Robot Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth Analysis, Top Leaders and Forecast

September 3, 2021
Photo of Telehealth Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 39% during 2021-2026

Telehealth Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 39% during 2021-2026

September 1, 2021
Back to top button