North America Cut Flowers Market | Washington Bulb Co., Inc., Oserian, Dümmen Orange, The Queen’s Flowers

The cut flower market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 10,771.21 million in 2019 to US$ 14,496.97 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Cut flowers refers to flower or flower buds that is cut from the plant on which it is grown. It is usually taken out from plants for its use in decorative purposes. Most of the gardeners harvest their own cut flowers in their gardens but most of the countries have a floral industry dedicated for cut flowers. The plants from which the cut flowers are cut, vary in climate, culture and the level of wealth locally. Mostly the plants for cut flowers are grown in separate fields or greenhouses. The cultivation of cut flower is intensive as it requires large amounts of highly toxic pesticides and residues. Thus, the E- commerce purchases of cut flower among consumers is expected to create a significant demand for cut flower in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the cut flower market.

Browse Full Report URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-cut-flowers-market

E-commerce purchases are on the rise, which can be an opportunity for the flower industry. The number of retailers (florists, large supermarkets and online specialists) selling flowers through the internet is increasing. The assortment of flowers that can be purchased online is also growing.

Get Sample Copy of this “North America Cut Flowers Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00016243

Leading “North America Cut Flowers market Players:

• Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

• Oserian

• Dümmen Orange

• The Queen’s Flowers

• The Kariki Group

• Selecta one

• MultiFlora

North America Cut Flower Market Segmentation

North America Cut Flower Market- by Flower Type

Rose

Carnation

Lilium

Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

Others

North America Cut Flower Market- by Application

Home

Commercial

Directly Purchase a Copy of this North America Cut Flowers Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00016243

Reasons to buy report

Understand the North America Cut Flower market landscape and identify market segments that are likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive market landscape in North America

Efficiently plan mergers and acquisitions, and partnership deals in the North America Cut Flower market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of performance of various market segments

Obtain revenue forecast for market based on various segments for the period 2020-2027

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/