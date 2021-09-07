Trending

North America Digital Banking Platform Market Report Study with CAGR Growth 12.1% by 2027| Appway AG, Backbase, CREALOGIX Holding AG

North America digital banking platform market is expected to grow from US$ 1.00 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.76 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.1% from the year 2018 to 2027.

With changing customer preferences, today’s banks are shifting fast towards digital channels. Various banking services are now commonly available through convenient digital channels. However, in order to deliver exceptional customer experiences and survive in the highly competitive banking industry, banks need to move towards a much broader digital shift. In order to meet expectations of both digital and non-digital consumers, banks are now adopting omnichannel banking, which helps in maintaining traditional service channels and optimizing them to meet customer needs.

Leading North America Digital Banking Platform market Players:

• Appway AG
• Backbase
• CREALOGIX Holding AG
• EdgeVerve Systems Limited
• Fiserv, Inc.
• nCino, inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP SE
• Sopra Steria
• Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)
• Worldline SA

NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Digital Banking Platform Market by Type

  • Corporate Banking
  • Retail Banking

North America Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud

Currently, the U.S is dominating in the North America digital banking platform market owing to the high rate of adoption of new technologies in the region. Factors such as the growing popularity of mobile-based banking applications and increasing digitization across BFSI sector is contributing substantially towards the growth of the digital banking platform market in North America. The figure is given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North America digital banking platform market in the forecast period:

