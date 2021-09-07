North America Direct Carrier Billing Market is set to Achieve Stellar Growth Exhibiting 8.7% CAGR, Noted Business Market Insights

The direct carrier billing market in North America is expected to reach US$ 7,688.5 Mn by 2027 from US$ 3,980.2 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The North America Direct Carrier Billing Market has grown at an exceptional rate in the last few years. The widespread adoption of smartphones is a key factor influencing the direct carrier billing market growth. In addition, the telcos are also showcasing tremendous interest in the development of this billing system. In the modern era, a significant percentage of the global population still lacks access to basic financial technologies such as debit card and credit card. With an objective to empower the individuals under this category, several FinTech companies are investing substantial amounts in developing robust and easy-to-use technologies, which is likely to fuel the growth of the direct carrier billing market in the coming years.

The growing demand for alternative and easy payment methods is driving the growth of direct carrier billing platforms across the region. However, the presence of substitute payment methods, including card-based payment, hinders the direct carrier billing market growth. Further, numerous mobile gaming developers charge certain amounts either to purchase the complete game file or to purchase a certain feature. To pay the charges later with mobile billing, a majority of mobile gamers choose direct carrier billing and continue using new features and games. This is bolstering the growth of the direct carrier billing market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Bango PLC

Boku Inc.

Centili

txtNation Limited

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Direct Carrier Billing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Direct Carrier Billing market segments and regions.

North America Direct Carrier Billing Market Segmentation

By Type

Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

PIN or MO Base Window

By Platform

iOS

Android

Others

By EndUser

Apps and Games

Online Media

Others

The research on the North America Direct Carrier Billing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Direct Carrier Billing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Direct Carrier Billing market.

