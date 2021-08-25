North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future :Appy Pie, Bizness Apps, BuildFire, Mobirise, Salesforce.com, inc., Thunkable, Inc., WaveMaker, Inc., Zoho Corporation, etc.

The drag & drop app builder software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 272.72 million in 2019 to US$ 354.45 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Digitalization is the use of digital technology to transform the business model and to create new revenue and value-added opportunities; it is the process of shifting to a digital business. To gain a competitive advantage over their competitors, conventional players are deploying cutting-edge technologies and coming up with innovative ideas, to be successful in a long run. Moreover, the drag and drop app building platforms allow developers to create customized apps without coding requirements or with minimal hand coding, thereby helping them to accelerate the development of high-quality products, unlike the conventional life cycle of software development (SDLC).

North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – Company Profiles

Appy Pie

Bizness Apps

BuildFire

Mobirise

Salesforce.com, inc.

Thunkable, Inc.

WaveMaker, Inc.

Zoho Corporation

The rapid pace of digital transformation has enabled companies to meet consumer needs quickly. Further, the growing digital transformation in the IT and telecom sector, increased responsiveness of the market, and escalating need for flexibility and scalability are the key factors generating ample growth opportunities for companies offering drag and drop app builder software to small as well as large enterprises, for the usage on smartphones and tablets, among other mobile devices.

North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – By Type

Cloud-based

Web-based

North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – By Application

Large Enterprise

SMEs

North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Drag and drop app builder software framework allows IT and industry professionals to design business application software with a user experience approach, instead of the traditional computer programming. Further, these software solutions enable non-regular app developer users to create do-it-yourself apps. The drag and drop app builder software is particularly used by freelancers; startups; and small, mid-size, and large businesses, as well as by the IT departments of various organizations. Many of these apps can be developed without coding skills. The growth of the drag and drop app builder software market is mainly attributed to the increased internet penetration of user interfaces for app building and adoption of IT apps among small and medium-sized enterprises. However, dependency on vendor-supplied customization is hampering the growth of the market.

The research on the North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software market.

