North America Exercise Bike Market Trends 2021, Top Manufacturers Share And Business Opportunity By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Exercise Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, North America exercise bike market size reached a value of US$ 269 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Exercise bikes are a type of stationary fitness equipment that resembles an ordinary bicycle. These bikes have pedals, cranks, axles, speed sensors, belts, saddles, knobs, brakes and rollers, and offer lower impact workout as compared to regular bicycles and other fitness equipment. As a result, they are used in workouts to strengthen and tone the muscles, reduce weight, and combat medical conditions, such as hypertension.

Owing to the sedentary lifestyles and increasing fast-food consumption, there has been an increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, such as obesity and diabetes, in North America. This, along with the rising health concerns among individuals and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of physical activities, is impelling the market growth in the region. Additionally, these bikes offer the option of changing the resistance level, which aids people who are suffering from lower back or joint issues. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing innovations in these bikes by incorporating a live stream video screen and other such technologically advanced features, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Market Breakup by Product Type: Recumbent Exercise Bike

Upright Exercise Bike Market Breakup by End-User: Home Consumers

Gym/Health Clubs

