North America Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021 Industry Demand Analysis with Major Players – bioMérieux SA , Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market

North America gastric cancer diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 676.51 million by 2028 from USD 432.55 million in 2020. The rising incidence of diabetes and growth of novel technological advancements for gastric cancer diagnostics assay are likely to be the major drivers which propel the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Stomach cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the stomach and spreads throughout the body. The stomach is a muscular pouch that lies immediately below your ribs in the upper part of your abdomen. Your stomach takes in and holds the food you eat before breaking it down and digesting it. Stomach cancer, commonly referred to as gastric cancer, can occur in any section of the stomach. Stomach cancers develop in the major section of the stomach in most parts of the world (stomach body). Various diagnostic tests used for diagnosis of cancer include prescreening tests, biopsy, and biomarkers, imaging tests, PET/CT scan and ultrasound among others.

The major companies which are dealing in the gastric cancer diagnostics are:

bioMérieux SA Myriad Genetics , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Agilent Technologies, Inc. Endofotonics Pte Ltd Biohit Oyj, BIOCEPT, INC.

America Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product Type

(Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Services), Diagnostics Type (Gastric (Pre) Cancer Screening Tests/Physical Exam, Confirmatory Tests), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric and Geriatrics),

Type

(Intestinal Or Diffuse Adenocarcinoma, Carcinoid Tumor, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor [GIST], Gastric Lymphoma and Others), Stage (Stage 0, Stage I, Stage II, Stage III and Stage IV), Gender (Male and Female), Sample Type (Blood, Tissue, Urine, and Stool), End Users (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Oncology Specialty Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders and Retail Sales),

Country

(U.S., Canada, and Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.

Increase in incidence of gastrointestinal tumors, lymphoma, and adenocarcinoma, Rise in alcohol consumptions and surge in smoking, increase in the geriatric population, strategic initiatives by key market players, recent advances in gastric cancer diagnostics is driving the market growth. However, high cost of testing and lack of sufficient financial support from health insurance policies is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, rising healthcare expenditure, adoption of automated systems, increased research and development on cancer diagnostics. Furthermore, stringent regulations and policies for approving the complicated nature of radiation devices and limitations of radiation tests.

Competitive Landscape and North America Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

North America gastric cancer diagnostics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to gastric cancer diagnostics market.