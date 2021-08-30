North America Healthcare Advertising Market Status and Outlook 2021-2028: Shared in a Latest Research available at DBMR

North America Healthcare Advertising Market Status and Outlook 2021-2028: Shared in a Latest Research available at DBMR

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on North America Healthcare Advertising Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of North America Healthcare Advertising Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on North America Healthcare Advertising Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

North America healthcare advertising market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 22,438.39 million by 2027. Increasing utilization of mobile advertising is aiding growth of this market.

This healthcare advertising market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

North America Healthcare Advertising Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into traditional, online, public relations, unique branding and awareness, internal marketing, employer marketing, physician referrals and others. In 2020, online category is expected to witness fastest growth, during the forecast period, owing to high digital ad spending in the healthcare industry, increased consumer awareness, and vast adoption of search advertising.

On the basis of form of engagement, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into healthcare facility, digital, in home/in person and others. In 2020, healthcare facility segment dominates the Europe healthcare advertising market attributed to increasing focus of the healthcare companies to capture larger number of individuals.

On the basis of technology, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into telemedicine, artificial intelligence, personal data tracking and others. In 2020, telemedicine segment accounts for the largest market share in technology segment owing to rising aged population, increasing cost of healthcare and surging prevalence of chronic diseases which in turn has resulted in high usage of telemedicine technology.

On the basis of approach, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into detailing (health professionals) and direct-to-consumer advertising. In 2020, detailing (health professionals) segment augments the healthcare advertising market with maximum share owing to the extreme implementation of electronic pharmaceutical detailing in order to improve the sales of prescription drugs.

Based on format, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into display, search and video. In 2020, display segment held the largest share in the healthcare advertising market due to growing need to target people based on tracking of dynamic consumer behaviour and browsing of content.

On the basis of application, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into pharmaceuticals (small molecule drugs) advertising, biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, over-the-counter drugs, prescription medicines, medical devices and equipment, biotech companies, medical insurance, fitness & diet products & service, hygiene products, corrective lenses & glasses and others. In 2020, fitness and diet products & service segment dominates the application segment due to emphasis towards physical fitness, maintain a healthy body weight and reducing the prevalence of chronic diseases. As a result, the high consumption of fitness and diet products leads to increased need for advertising of such products thereby enhancing the healthcare advertising market growth.

The countries covered in the healthcare advertising market report are U.S. Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. stood as the largest market for healthcare advertising in the North America region, due to increased manufacturing of prescription drugs, strong presence of healthcare companies, increased expenditure on healthcare services, and increasing focus of the organization to be creative in order to access more number of customers.

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Healthcare Advertising Market Includes:

The major players covered in the healthcare advertising market report are PUBLICIS GROUPE, Syneos Health, CDM New York, Havas Health & You (a subsidiary of HAVAS), FCB Worldwide, Inc. (A Subsidiary of IPG), MCCANN WORLDGROUP (a subsidiary of IPG), VMLY&R (a subsidiary of WPP plc), Wunderman Thompson (a subsidiary of WPP plc), AbelsonTaylor, Inc., TBWA\WorldHealth, Trajectory, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, RevLocal, LEVO Healthcare Consulting, LLC, Dobies Health Marketing, Sagefrog Marketing Group, LLC, The Communications Strategy Group Inc., Distill Health and Healthcare Success, LLC among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of healthcare advertising market.

For instance,

In September 2020, PUBLICIS GROUPE Heartbeat received MANNYAwards for the Med Ad News affirming its ongoing commitment towards Diversity & Inclusion Champion. The company is going to enhance its brand value through the achievement of this award which is going to generate more income to it.

In September 2020, Havas Health & You had partnered with Programmatic Health Council Media group to create a programmatic and healthcare advertising experts committed to leading efforts to advance programmatic advertising. The partnership is aimed to strengthen the company’s commitment to push consumer towards meaningful data which is going to enhance the brand image along with revenue generation for the company.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for healthcare advertising.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the North America Healthcare Advertising Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the North America Healthcare Advertising Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the North America Healthcare Advertising Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America Healthcare Advertising Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America Healthcare Advertising Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the North America Healthcare Advertising Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the North America Healthcare Advertising Market?

