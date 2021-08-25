North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market Report To Observer Significant Development – Industry Opportunities To 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,221.29 million by 2027. The increasing trend of smart technologies in manufacturing facilities to enhance the performance is the major factor for driving the market growth.

This industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement & Operational Maintenance Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of services type, the industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market is segmented into industrial operational maintenance and industrial operational improvement. In 2020, industrial operational maintenance is dominating the market as European companies are facing major shortage skilled resources. In addition, a high maintenance cost of full time employees to carry out maintenance is helping the market to grow.

On the basis of application, the industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), electric motors & drives, valves & actuators, distributed control system (DCS), human-machine interface (HMI), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety system and others. In 2020, electric motors and drives segment is dominating the industrial maintenance services market as to maintain the adequate level of power for machinery and to make them operational electric motors plays major role in manufacturing facilities. Electric motors and drives provide power for the machines to perform a task with sufficient energy and pressure resulting increased demand of maintenance services for drives and electric motors.

On the basis of industry, the industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market has been segmented into automotive, metals & mining, food & beverages, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, water and wastewater, energy & power, chemical, pharmaceuticals and others. In 2020, metals and mining industry is dominating the market by adopting the outsourced maintenance services for the mining sites. To meet the stringent regulatory compliance and to improve the safety of employees mining plant operators are adopting the preventive maintenance services. Rising importance of maintenance services in mining and metal industry owing to shortage of skill resource is driving the market growth.

The countries covered in the North America industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. is dominating the North America industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market due to high spending on new maintenance solutions to increase the uptime for production. North America industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market is growing due to strong product offering by the market players.

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SKF Group, TietoEVRY, SGS SA, Advanced Technology Services, Inc., QuantAB, John Wood Group PLC, Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc., ICONICS, Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc, Dynamysk Automation Ltd., ABB, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell (A Subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc), Yaskawa America, Inc. (A subsidiary of YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION) and Siemens among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch, approval, partnership and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market.

For instance,

In October 2019, SKF Group company announced the acquisition of Presenso, a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. The company strengthened their offering with the help of Presenso expertise in the predictive maintenance field. Through this the company strengthened SKF’s Rotating Equipment Performance for the global customer base.

In January 2019, John Wood Group PLC company has been awarded a contract of USD 22.00 million from SNF Floquip (SNF) located in the Pearlington. The maintenance services and project services has been provided for the chemicals manufacturing facilities. The company increased its brand value and presence in the Mississippi and Louisiana market.

Partnership, acquisition and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance through expanded product range.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the North America Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market?

