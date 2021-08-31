North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Astonishing Rise during 2020-2027 with CAGR value 21.4%| Business Market Insights.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The lithium-ion battery recycling market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 35.90 million in 2019 to US$ 139.56 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Lithium-ion batteries are becoming crucial and are found in large proportion among industries including automotive, mining, consumer electronics and many more. Smartphones, cordless power tools, laptops, tablets, and grid-energy storage, electric vehicles are the prominent applications where lithium-ion batteries are used at a massive rate. Companies such as Tesla and Envirostream are taking necessary steps to promote lithium-ion battery markets. Factors such as improper disposal of lithium-ion battery, recovery of valuable metals through disposal of lithium-ion batteries, and government initiatives for lithium-ion battery recycling are contributing towards the market growth.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

American Manganese Inc.

Eco-Bat Technologies

International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)

Li-Cycle Corp.

Retriev Technologies

TES

North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segmentation

North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – By Product

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium-Iron Phosphate

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

Lithium-Titanate Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – By End-User

Automotive

Mining

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Power

The research on the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market.

