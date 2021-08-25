North America Manual Resuscitators Market Development Industry Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2028

North America Manual Resuscitators Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

The manual resuscitators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.94% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 354.63 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disease is the major driver which is propelling the manual resuscitators market in the forecast period.

Manual resuscitators are hand held portable devices used to provide positive pressure ventilation to inflate the lungs of patients who are not able to breath by their own in order to keep them oxygenated and alive. The device permits air to be forced into the lungs each time it is squeezed.

The demand for manual resuscitator is increasing for treatment in the healthcare system and is expected to be a major driver in the manual resuscitators market. Stringent government regulations on new products and instruments approval will impact the manual resuscitators market growth. Most of the doctors use bags to support babies to take oxygen, for this reason, rising number of premature births is as an opportunity for growing the demand of the manual resuscitators market. Increase in use of refurbished products is acting as a challenge for hampering the demand of manual resuscitators market.

Marshall Products

Romsons

Laerdal Medical

Ambu Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Mercury Medical

Hopkins Medical Products

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

HSINER

Me. Ber. srl unipersonale

Techno-Gaz S.p.A.

Besmed Health Business Corp.

STURDY INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

Shining World Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Im3Vet Pty. Ltd.

Mckesson Medical Surgical Inc.

HUM Society for Homecare and Medical Technology mbH

Meditch Systems Ltd

The manual resuscitators market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, modality, material, technology, patient type, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into self-inflating resuscitator, flow-inflating resuscitator and T-piece. In 2021, self-inflating segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of modality, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2021, disposable segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases.

On the basis of material, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into silicon, PVC and rubber. In 2021, silicon segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases.

On the basis of technology, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into pop-off vale, peep valve, pneumatic, double wall, mask and others. In 2021, peep valve segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that may lead to heart diseases.

On the basis of patient type, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into adult, pediatric and infant. In 2021, adult segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing healthcare expenditure and developed infrastructure.

On the basis of application, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into COPD, cardiopulmonary arrest, anesthesia, asthma and others. In 2021, COPD segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of growing geriatric population which are more susceptible to heart diseases.

On the basis of end user, the manual resuscitators devices market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, military, specialized diagnostic centers and emergency transport vehicle. In 2021, hospital segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and online sales. In 2021, direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of various initiatives taken by key players in the market.

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America Manual Resuscitators Market Country Level Analysis

North America manual resuscitators market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product, modality, material, technology, patient type, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America manual resuscitators market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

North America is expected to grow with the third highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. The U.S. is dominating the North America manual resuscitators market due to more awareness towards health and fitness.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

