North America Manual Resuscitators Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028

The manual resuscitators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.94% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 354.63 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disease is the major driver which is propelling the manual resuscitators market in the forecast period.

Major Market Key Competitors:

Marshall Products

Romsons

Laerdal Medical

Ambu Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Mercury Medical

Hopkins Medical Products

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

HSINER

Me. Ber. srl unipersonale

Techno-Gaz S.p.A.

Besmed Health Business Corp.

STURDY INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

Shining World Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Im3Vet Pty. Ltd.

Mckesson Medical Surgical Inc.

HUM Society for Homecare and Medical Technology mbH

Meditch Systems Ltd

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Access Control Industry Insights

5.1 Industry segmentation

5.2 Industry landscape

5.3 Vendor matrix

5.4 Technological and innovation landscape

6. Access Control Market, By Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Market & Forecast

6.3 Volume & Forecast

6.4 Western Europe

6.5 Japan

6.6 China

6.7 Other Countries

7. Method / Technology

7.1 Traditional Microbiology

7.2 Market & Forecast

7.3 Volume & Forecast

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5 Immunodiagnostics

8.Company Profile

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Data

8.3 Product Landscape

8.4 Strategic Outlook

8.5 SWOT Analysis

Manual Resuscitators Market Scope and Market Size

The manual resuscitators market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, modality, material, technology, patient type, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into self-inflating resuscitator, flow-inflating resuscitator and T-piece. In 2021, self-inflating segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of modality, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2021, disposable segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases.

On the basis of material, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into silicon, PVC and rubber. In 2021, silicon segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases.

On the basis of technology, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into pop-off vale, peep valve, pneumatic, double wall, mask and others. In 2021, peep valve segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that may lead to heart diseases.

On the basis of patient type, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into adult, pediatric and infant. In 2021, adult segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing healthcare expenditure and developed infrastructure.

On the basis of application, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into COPD, cardiopulmonary arrest, anesthesia, asthma and others. In 2021, COPD segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of growing geriatric population which are more susceptible to heart diseases.

On the basis of end user, the manual resuscitators devices market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, military, specialized diagnostic centers and emergency transport vehicle. In 2021, hospital segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

North America Manual Resuscitators Market Country Level Analysis

North America manual resuscitators market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product, modality, material, technology, patient type, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America manual resuscitators market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

North America is expected to grow with the third highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. The U.S. is dominating the North America manual resuscitators market due to more awareness towards health and fitness.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

