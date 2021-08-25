North America Medical Cannabis Market Current Trends Analysis with Growth Segments, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2021-2028

DBMR has added a new report titled North America Medical Cannabis Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This North America Medical Cannabis report is quite useful to find out the general market conditions and tendencies. It also estimates the probable market for a new product to be launched in the market. This Report also has compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this North America Medical Cannabis report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

North America Medical Cannabis Market Scenario

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. For several years, it has been used medicinally and has wide range of applications in treatment of various diseases including chronic pain, cancer, depression, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, epilepsy, migraines, AIDS and Alzheimer’s among others.

The increased usage of cannabis in the cosmetic products can be seen as a driver for the medical cannabis market. Complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis is a restraint for the medical cannabis market. Novel product development with increased R & D activities may act as an opportunity for the medical cannabis market. The rise of marijuana black market is a challenge for the medical cannabis market.

The North America Medical Cannabis Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others)

By Source (Natural, Synthetic)

By Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica)

By Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)

By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)

By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)

List of the Top Key Players of North America Medical Cannabis Market:

Tilray

Elixinol Europe Limited

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Peace Naturals Project Inc

BOL Pharma

PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (a subsidiary of L’ORÉAL)

ENDOCA

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

……

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in North America Medical Cannabis Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Research Objectives Of North America Medical Cannabis Market Report:

To Analyze The North America Medical Cannabis Consumption (Value and Volume), Product Type And Application, History Data From 2010 To 2021, And North America Medical Cannabis market Forecast To 2027.

To Understand The Structure Of North America Medical Cannabis Market By Identifying Its Various Sub segments.

Focuses On The Key North America Medical Cannabis Manufacturers, To Define, Describe And Analyze The Sales Volume, Value, Market Share, Market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis And Development Plans In Next Few Years.

To Analyze The North America Medical Cannabis Market With Respect To Individual Growth Trends, Future Prospects, And Their Contribution To The Total Market.

To Share Detailed Information About The Key Factors Influencing The Growth Of The Market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges And Risks).

To Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions In The Market.

To Strategically Profile The Key Players And Comprehensively Analyze Their Growth Strategies.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Key Findings of the Research Study

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

