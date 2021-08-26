North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market Trends by Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth and Forecast 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Mobile phone accessories market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 42,317.55 million by 2027. Growing demand of enhanced and premium wireless headphones and earphones is the driving factor for the mobile phone accessories market growth.

This mobile phone accessories market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into mobile phone case, screen guards, headphone/earphone, cable, power bank, charger, battery, portable speaker, memory card, mount and stands, popsockets, selfie stick and others. In 2020, mobile phone case segment is dominating in the North America market because of the high rate of adoption of Apple I phones which require proper care and safety.

On the basis of price range, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into low, mid and premium. In 2020, mid price range segment is dominating in North America because of the high demand of the product which can maintain the mobile phone industry and increases its demand in the country such as the U.S. and Canada.

On the basis of packaging type, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into clear view boxes, blister packs, trays, pouches and bags, folding cartons and clamshells. In 2020, clear view boxes segment is dominating the North America market because of the easy packaging system in small boxes which increases its demand in the country such as the U.S. and Canada.

On the basis of distribution channel, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into offline and online. In 2020, offline segment is dominating the North America market because of the growing franchise outlets in the U.S.

On the basis of sale category, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into white labels/no name brand, brand and third parties. In 2020, white labels/no name brand segment is dominating the North America market because of the lower price of the mobile phone accessories with no brand name.

On the basis of end use, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into smartphones and I phones. In 2020, smartphones segment is dominating the North America market because of the increasing high consumption rate of smartphones by the locals in the region.

The countries covered in the North America mobile phone accessories market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. is dominating in the North America mobile phone accessories market due to the increasing usage of the internet and playing more online games increases the battery consumption which will have a positive impact on the sales of the power banks and the chargers in the mobile phone accessories market.

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market Includes:

The major players covered in the North America mobile phone accessories market report are SAMSUNG, Plantronics, Inc., Xiaomi, Kingston Technology Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Griffin Technology, Skullcandy, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Bose Corporation, INCIPIO GROUP, TYLT, Case-Mate, Inc, Jabra (A Subsidiary of GN Store Nord A/S), Energizer (A Subsidiary of Avenir Telecom), Koninklijke Philips N.V. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of mobile phone accessories market.

For instance,

In March 2020, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG has decided to launch a new product named Momentum True Wireless 2. This development will help the company to increase the product portfolio and revenue in near future.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for mobile phone accessories through expanded range of size.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market?

