North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Beeline Singapore
The mobility as a service (MaaS) market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Currently, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factor. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are rapid urbanization and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leading to congestions and parking problems.
To Know How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market | Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/new-sample/BMINEW00079
Leading Companies Reviewed in The Market Report Are:
• Lyft, Inc.
• Uber Technologies Inc.
• Beeline Singapore
• SKEDGO PTY LTD.
• UbiGo AB
• Whim App (MaaS Global Oy)
• Moovel Group GmbH
• QIXXIT
• Splyt Technologies Ltd.
• Smile Mobility
MARKET – SEGMENTATION
MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY SERVICE TYPE
Self – Driving Car Service
Ride-Hailing
Car Sharing
Bi-Cycle Sharing
Bus Sharing
Motorbike Sharing
MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY APPLICATION PLATFORM
Android
iOS
Others
MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY BUSINESS MODEL
B2B
B2C
P2P
MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY VEHICLE TYPE
Passenger Car
Bike
Bus
Get PDF Sample Report Copy For Your Research: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/new-sample/BMINEW00079
NOTE: Our analysts who monitor the situation around the world explain that the market will create a conservative outlook for producers after the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide a further explanation of the latest scenario, the economic downturn, and the impact of COVID-19 on the entire industry.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/