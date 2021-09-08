North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Beeline Singapore

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Currently, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factor. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are rapid urbanization and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leading to congestions and parking problems.

Leading Companies Reviewed in The Market‎ Report Are:

• Lyft, Inc.

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Beeline Singapore

• SKEDGO PTY LTD.

• UbiGo AB

• Whim App (MaaS Global Oy)

• Moovel Group GmbH

• QIXXIT

• Splyt Technologies Ltd.

• Smile Mobility

MARKET – SEGMENTATION

MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY SERVICE TYPE

Self – Driving Car Service

Ride-Hailing

Car Sharing

Bi-Cycle Sharing

Bus Sharing

Motorbike Sharing

MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY APPLICATION PLATFORM

Android

iOS

Others

MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY BUSINESS MODEL

B2B

B2C

P2P

MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Car

Bike

Bus

