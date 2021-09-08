Trending

North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Beeline Singapore

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) MarketThe mobility as a service (MaaS) market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Currently, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factor. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are rapid urbanization and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leading to congestions and parking problems.

Leading Companies Reviewed in The Market‎ Report Are:

• Lyft, Inc.
• Uber Technologies Inc.
• Beeline Singapore
• SKEDGO PTY LTD.
• UbiGo AB
• Whim App (MaaS Global Oy)
• Moovel Group GmbH
• QIXXIT
• Splyt Technologies Ltd.
• Smile Mobility

MARKET – SEGMENTATION

MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY SERVICE TYPE

Self – Driving Car Service
Ride-Hailing
Car Sharing
Bi-Cycle Sharing
Bus Sharing
Motorbike Sharing

MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY APPLICATION PLATFORM

Android
iOS
Others

MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY BUSINESS MODEL

B2B
B2C
P2P

MOBILITY AS A SERVICE MARKET – BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Car
Bike
Bus

NOTE: Our analysts who monitor the situation around the world explain that the market will create a conservative outlook for producers after the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide a further explanation of the latest scenario, the economic downturn, and the impact of COVID-19 on the entire industry.

