North America Mushroom Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027 – Bonduelle Group, Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom

Mushroom market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.51 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The food and beverage industry is all companies involved in the processing, packaging and distribution of raw food ingredients. This includes fresh cooked and packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The North America Mushroom market is growing along with the food and beverage industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In North America region, government are focused on strategic Initiatives for agricultural and agri-food sector. For instance, Canada government has taken various initiatives for supporting the agriculture and agri-food sector. For the development of Agri-food and agriculture sector, Canada government would deliver federal programs under the Canadian agriculture partnership focusing on economic growth in the agriculture sector. The Canadian agriculture partnership is focus to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector; it is a five-year plan which has an investment of US$ 3 Bn done by the federal government, territorial, and provincial governments. The partnership program would support farmers to manage significant risks and provide streamlined programs & services that are easier to access.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the food and beverage industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Mushroom assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA MUSHROOM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION-

By Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

By Form

Fresh Mushroom

Processed Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Frozen Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Others

By Application

Food Processing Industry

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Others

By Country

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Bonduelle Group

Giorgio Fresh Co.

Golden Umbrella Mushroom

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Greenyard Group

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

New Hampshire Mushroom Company

Phillips Mushroom Farm

The Mushroom Company

