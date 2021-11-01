North America Narcolepsy Market during 2019-2027 | Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Novartis AG

North America narcolepsy market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,024.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 919.6 Mn in 2018. The Narcolepsy market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019-2027.

The narcolepsy market is estimated to grow due to the key driving factors such as rising sleeping disorders and growing pharmaceutical industry. However, the market is expected to face restraining factors such as no cure treatment for narcolepsy

Leading North America Narcolepsy market Players:

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

• Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Mylan N.V.

• BIOPROJET

• Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc

North America Narcolepsy – Market Segmentation

North America Narcolepsy Market – By Type

• Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

• Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

• Secondary Narcolepsy

North America Market – By Product

• Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

• Sodium Oxybate

• Antidepressants

North America Market – By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

