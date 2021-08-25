North America Patch Cables Market 2021: Industry insights Upcoming Trends and Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on North America Patch Cables Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of North America Patch Cables Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on North America Patch Cables Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Patch cables market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,785.83 Million by 2027.

North America Patch Cables Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the North America patch cables market is segmented into fiber and copper cable. In 2020, fiber cable accounted largest market share is due to the increasing demand for high speed data bandwidth and growing expansion of telecom sector.

On the basis of connector type, the North America patch cables market is segmented into SC optic patch cable, FC optic patch cable, LC optic patch cable, MU optic patch cable and others. In 2020, SC patch cable segment is dominating the market as it provides feasibility, easy to install which result in increasing the SC connector in the data center, FTTH networks and many others.

On the basis of number of ports, the North America patch cables market is segmented into less than 12 ports, 12 to 24 ports and more than 24 ports. In 2020, less than 12 ports segment is dominating the market as it is widely used in the LAN networks, telecom sector and commercial sector, among others.

On the basis of reel functioning type, the North America patch cables market is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic and manual cable reels. In 2020, automatic reel functioning segment is dominating the market as it is highly customized and nature and also help in minimizing the wastage. Due to which it I widely used in the heavy duty applications.

On the basis of network type, the North America patch cables market is segmented into networking and non-networking. In 2020, network segment is dominating the market because of the growing demand for high speed data transfer and increasing demand of connectivity devices.

On the basis of end-use, the North America patch cables market is segmented into industrial, IT & network security, residential, enterprise, broadcast and others. In 2020, industrial segment is dominating the market because of the growing demand for high speed data transfer and increasing digitalization in the industrial sector has result in increasing usage of connectivity devices.

The countries covered in patch cables market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in the North America.

The U.S. dominates in the North America patch cables market as the U.S. has the growing funding of government towards expansion of telecom sector. Also, digitalization and BYOD trend in the commercial sector has demand for the patch cable. In Canada, there’s a rising prevalence of fibre cables which is helping the country grow in the market..

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Patch Cables Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, COMMSCOPE, Black Box Network Services, Corning Incorporated, CP Technologies, Legrand North America, LLC, QUBBIN WIRE & CABLE CO,INC., Panduit, Prysmian Group, NEXANS and Fibertronics Inc, among other North America players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of patch cables market.

For instance,

In January 2020, Legrand North America, LLC introduced Infinium Quantum™ — the industry’s lowest loss optical fiber system designed for advanced data center applications. The optical fiber system, was exclusively designed to allow the fastest and most reliable migration path to 400G. This product launch helped the company to strengthen its portfolio.

In July 2018, Panduit launched Vari-MaTriX line of Category 6A copper cables with a 0.25-inch diameter (plenum) – the smallest Cat 6A cables on the market.Category 6A cables that provide best-in-class alien crosstalk mitigation and reduced cable diameters. This product launch helped the company to strengthen its cables category.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for patch cables through expanded range of size for multiple applications.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the North America Patch Cables Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the North America Patch Cables Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the North America Patch Cables Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America Patch Cables Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America Patch Cables Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the North America Patch Cables Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the North America Patch Cables Market?

