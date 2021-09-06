North America Pectin Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Pectin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america pectin market reached a volume of 12,816 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pectin refers to polysaccharide carbohydrate molecules, primarily obtained from plants growing on the land. However, commercial pectin is usually extracted from citrus peel and apple pomace. Pectin provides cohesion and stability in the tissues and cells of the plant as it serves as a structural part of the growth-generating tissue and as the main component of the middle lamella. It is available in the form of a white to light-colored powder for commercial use and is widely utilized as a gelling agent, especially in jams and jellies. In addition to this, pectin also finds numerous applications in the beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetic industries.

In North America, the growing health concerns among consumers have led to increasing pectin consumption based on multiple health benefits, such as cholesterol management, diabetes treatment, improved digestion, weight loss, etc. Pectin is also used in the food and beverages industry as a stabilizing and thickening agent that further drives the market growth in the region. Additionally, increasing utilization of pectin in the dairy sector to provide high viscosity, creamy texture and taste in numerous milk-based products, is expected to further augment the North America pectin market in the coming years.

North America Pectin Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america pectin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america pectin market on the basis of raw material, end use and country.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Citrus Peel

Apple Peel

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Jams and Preserves

Drinkable and Spoonable Yoghurt

Bakery and Confectionary

Fruit Beverages

Other Milk Drinks

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

