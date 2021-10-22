North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Ready to See Huge Growth with CAGR value 8.6% during 2020-2027| Business Market Insights

The North America portable oxygen concentrators market is expected to reach US$ 1,315.42 million by 2027 from US$ 682.73 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Caire Inc. (Chart Industries)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

O2 Concepts

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss International

GCE Group

Inova labs Inc. (ResMed)

A portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) are used to provide oxygen to patients who need greater oxygen levels to respire than that available in ambient air. These devices are comparable to concentrators with home oxygen (OC), but are smaller and can be transported easily. These devices enable patients to carry their oxygen tanks along with them and help them continue with their usual activities, thereby conferring the freedom to pursue a normal lifestyle.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Segmentation:

By Product

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

By Application

COPD

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

The research on the North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators market.

