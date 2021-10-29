North America Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Aims to Expand at Double-Digit Growth Rate Covid-19 Analysis | AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

The predictive vehicle technology market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3.90 Mn in 2019 to US$ 8.52 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Predictive Vehicle Technology Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Predictive Vehicle Technology market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

At present, the automotive industry is experiencing significant incorporation of various advanced technologies in cars to improve the safety and efficiency of the occupants. The automakers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to realize the patterns and trends of the driver and improve the safety of the vehicle. Both technologies are ready to become a vital part of upcoming vehicles and the automotive industry. In the race of connected cars and self-driving vehicles, predictive vehicle technologies are gaining acceptance among all auto types, which offers notable convenience to the driver and passengers. Therefore, the automakers are concentrating on adopting connected gadgets and IoT in vehicles that support voice commands. Thus, increasing use of predictive powertrain control in heavy vehicles could stipulate the for predictive vehicle technology in the coming years, which would ultimately lead in growth of the predictive vehicle technology market.

Major key players covered in this report:

AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Visteon Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Predictive Vehicle Technology market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Predictive Vehicle Technology market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

North America Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Segmentation:

By Hardware

ADAS

Telematics

OBD

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

By Application

Proactive Alerts

Safety and Security

The research on the North America Predictive Vehicle Technology market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Predictive Vehicle Technology market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Predictive Vehicle Technology market.

