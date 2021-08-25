North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market 2021 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2028

North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 56.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.13% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing regulatory mandate compliance for adoption of EHR/ EMR devices will help in driving the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market.

Government initiative to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, loss of revenue due to billing errors and enhancement of process in healthcare organizations will likely to accelerate the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing demand of cloud based RCM solutions and rising consolidation between vendor providing end to end solutions will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High pricing and costly maintenance of RCM solutions will likely to hamper the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market report are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., athenahealth, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, eClinicalWorks, CareCloud Corporation., The SSI Group, LLC, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Epic Systems Corporation., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Kareo, Inc., and among other domestic and North America players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market, By Product (Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions), Function (Claims & Denial Management, Medical Coding & Billing, Patient Insurance Eligibility Verification, Payment Remittance, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Other), Stage (Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office), Deployment (Web-based, On-premise, Cloud-based), Component (Software, Services), End User (Hospitals, General Physicians, Laboratories, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to revenue cycle management (RCM) market.

Revenue cycle managements (RCM) market is segmented on the basis of product, function, stage, deployment and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into integrated solutions, standalone solutions.

On the basis of function, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into claims & denial management, medical coding & billing, patient insurance eligibility verification, payment remittance, electronic health record (EHR), clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and other.

Based on stage, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into front office, mid office and back office.

Based on deployment, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, general physicians, laboratories and others.

Coronavirus can influence the worldwide economy in three principal ways: by straightforwardly influencing creation and request, by making store network and market disturbance, and by its monetary effect on firms and monetary business sectors. The episode of COVID-19 has welcomed impacts on numerous viewpoints, similar to flight undoings travel boycotts and isolates cafés shut all indoor occasions confined more than forty nations highly sensitive situation proclaimed monstrous easing back of the Vaccine market unpredictability falling business certainty, developing frenzy among the populace, and vulnerability about future.

