North America Seeds Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price Analysis, Forecast, Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Seeds Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america seeds market reached a value of US$ 13.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Seeds are the reproductive bodies of different types of plants, including gymnosperms and angiosperms. These are encased in a seed coat that gives nutrition and protection to the plant embryo. Seeds primarily perform four functions, which include multiplication, perennation, dormancy and dispersal. They are a major source of a wide range of flowers and foods, such as cereal grains, spices, vegetables, fruits and oils for cooking and medicinal purposes.

The escalating demand for animal fodder and rising population is primarily propelling the North America seeds market growth. The emerging need for biofuels is further fueling the market growth as the oil extracted from non-edible seeds is utilized in the production of biofuels. Moreover, a decline in the international trade of fruit and vegetable seeds has prompted farmers in the region to focus on domesticating the growth of edible seeds, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other than this, leading players have been investing in the development of genetically modified seeds to offer better yields, which is contributing to the market growth.

North America Seeds Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america seeds market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america seeds market on the basis of crop type, seed type, traits, seed treatment and country.

Breakup by Crop Type:

Oilseeds

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Seed Type:

Genetically Modified Seeds

Conventional Seeds

Breakup by Traits:

Herbicide-Tolerant

Insecticide-Resistant

Others

Breakup by Seed Treatment:

Treated

Non-Treated

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

