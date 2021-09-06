North America Seeds Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price Analysis, Forecast, Report 2021-2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Seeds Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america seeds market reached a value of US$ 13.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Seeds are the reproductive bodies of different types of plants, including gymnosperms and angiosperms. These are encased in a seed coat that gives nutrition and protection to the plant embryo. Seeds primarily perform four functions, which include multiplication, perennation, dormancy and dispersal. They are a major source of a wide range of flowers and foods, such as cereal grains, spices, vegetables, fruits and oils for cooking and medicinal purposes.
The escalating demand for animal fodder and rising population is primarily propelling the North America seeds market growth. The emerging need for biofuels is further fueling the market growth as the oil extracted from non-edible seeds is utilized in the production of biofuels. Moreover, a decline in the international trade of fruit and vegetable seeds has prompted farmers in the region to focus on domesticating the growth of edible seeds, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other than this, leading players have been investing in the development of genetically modified seeds to offer better yields, which is contributing to the market growth.
The report has segmented the north america seeds market on the basis of crop type, seed type, traits, seed treatment and country.
Breakup by Crop Type:
- Oilseeds
- Cereals and Grains
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
Breakup by Seed Type:
- Genetically Modified Seeds
- Conventional Seeds
Breakup by Traits:
- Herbicide-Tolerant
- Insecticide-Resistant
- Others
Breakup by Seed Treatment:
- Treated
- Non-Treated
Breakup by Country:
- United States
- Canada
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
