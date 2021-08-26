North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market 2021 Demand, Growth, Technology Trends, Key Findings And Forecasts By 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

The self-organizing network (SON) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 14.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 5,085.31 million by 2027. High demand for wireless connectivity is driving the growth for market.

North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of offering, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into software and services. In 2020, software accounts for largest market share in offering segment due to high ease of usage and functionality.

On the basis of network, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into RAN, Wi-Fi, core network and backhaul. In 2020, RAN attains largest market share in the network segment due to due to better optimization; However, Wi-Fi is expected to grow at higher pace owing to its increasing usage worldwide.

On the basis of architecture, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into C-SON (centralised), D-SON (decentralized), and H-SON (hybrid). In 2020, C-SON (centralised) segment holds the highest share in the architecture segment considering its easy installation.

On the basis of network technology, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into 4G/LTE, 2G/3G and 5G. In 2020, network technology segment is dominated by 4G/LTE segment as major population around the world use 4G/LTE services.

On the basis of application, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into network security & authentication, WAP, intermachine communication, global positioning system, gaming and others. Network security & authentication dominates the application segment and will grow at higher rate since due to its network optimization properties suitable to wireless networks which is growing at a rapid pace.

The countries covered in North America self-organizing network (SON) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

U.S. dominates the self-organizing network (SON) Market as it is largest manufacturer and service providers of the self-organizing network (SON) and heavy research and development investments are taking place in the country followed by Canada and Mexico. The market is growing at a higher pace in U.S. as the number of cellular network users are increasing and the application of self-organizing network (SON) foe network security & authentication is also at a higher pace. This application prevents the network from security breach and data leak.

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Includes:

The major players covered in the self-organizing network (SON) market report are Nokia, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Innovile, Fon Wireless Limited, ALTRAN (A Subsidiary of Capgemini), TEOCO, Cellwize, ZTE Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., P.I. Works, Airhop Communications, Comarch SA, Airspan Networks, Corning Incorporated, Radisys, Infovista and Hughes Systique Corporation among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Companies involved into different strategic decision are also one of the factors which are accelerating the growth of self-organizing network (SON) market.

For instance,

In September 2020, Nokia announced the launch of upgraded cognitive Self-Organizing Networks software. The upgraded software provided with zero-touch network automation for 5G to the service providers and increased operational efficiencies. The new software enabled the company in providing better network quality and reliability to the customers.

In October 2018, In October, Airhop Communications was selected as one of the three companies by SK Telecom to deploy LTE real-time self-organizing network (SON) platform commercially, as a part of TIP Ecosystem Accelerator Center (TEAC) Seoul. It has allowed support of network intelligence. This has enabled the company to increase its footprint and emerge as a leading SON provider.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies has also enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for self-organizing network (SON) through expanded range of size.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the North America Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market?

