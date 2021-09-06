North America Skin Graft Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028

The Skin Graft market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 426.44 million in 2021 to US$ 664.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

North America consists of three major countries, namely the US, Canada, Mexico. The US is the largest market for skin grafts, followed by Canada and Mexico. In North America, the US is the largest market for a skin graft. The market’s growth is driven by increasing surgical procedures of skin grafting, high prevalence of skin cancer, and growing developments by the companies operating in the market. In the US, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.

Companies Mentioned

AVITA Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

MiMedx

Nouvag AG

Organogenesis Inc

Smith & Nephew

Tissue Regenix Group

Zimmer Biomet

NORTH AMERICA SKIN GRAFT MARKETSEGMENTATION

By Product

Autologous

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic

Prosthetic

Isogeneic

By Graft Thickness

Split-Thickness

Full-Thickness

Composite Graft

By Equipment

Dermatome

General Surgical Instruments

Consumables

Others

By Application

Burns

Extensive Wound

Skin Cancer

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

