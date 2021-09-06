North America Skin Graft Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028
The Skin Graft market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 426.44 million in 2021 to US$ 664.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.
North America consists of three major countries, namely the US, Canada, Mexico. The US is the largest market for skin grafts, followed by Canada and Mexico. In North America, the US is the largest market for a skin graft. The market’s growth is driven by increasing surgical procedures of skin grafting, high prevalence of skin cancer, and growing developments by the companies operating in the market. In the US, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.
Get Sample Copy of this North America Skin Graft Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00024549
Companies Mentioned
- AVITA Medical
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Integra Life Sciences Corporation
- MiMedx
- Nouvag AG
- Organogenesis Inc
- Smith & Nephew
- Tissue Regenix Group
- Zimmer Biomet
NORTH AMERICA SKIN GRAFT MARKETSEGMENTATION
By Product
- Autologous
- Allogeneic
- Xenogeneic
- Prosthetic
- Isogeneic
By Graft Thickness
- Split-Thickness
- Full-Thickness
- Composite Graft
By Equipment
- Dermatome
- General Surgical Instruments
- Consumables
- Others
By Application
- Burns
- Extensive Wound
- Skin Cancer
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Dermatology Clinics
Order a Copy of this North America Skin Graft Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00024549
Reasons to buy report
- To understand the North America skin graft market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for North America Skin Graft Market
- Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America skin graft market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form North America skin graft market
- Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in North America region.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/