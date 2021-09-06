North America Specialty Paper Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Specialty Paper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america specialty paper market reached a volume of 9.8 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Specialty paper is a superior quality paper designed and produced for performing specific functions. It is made by using composites, fibers and nano-based materials and pulp, such as cotton, recycled paper and wood chips. As compared to regular packaging papers, specialty papers offer enhanced moisture retention, improved fluid and microbial resistance, robustness, brightness, and elasticity.

The rising product demand from the food and beverages and cosmetic industries is primarily propelling the growth of the specialty paper market in the North American region. Moreover, an expansion in the construction industry has stimulated the requirement for masking tape, which is further driving the market growth across the region. Furthermore, the increasing usage of specialty paper in the pharmaceutical sector is catalyzing the market growth. Leading players are consistently introducing innovative, lighter, stronger and better finish specialty papers, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

North America Specialty Paper Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america specialty paper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america specialty paper market on the basis of type, raw material, application and country.

Breakup by Type:

Label and Release Papers

Printing Papers

Flexible Packaging Papers

Rolling Papers

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Pulp

Fillers and Binders

Additives and Coatings

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging and Labeling

Printing and Writing

Industrial Use

Building and Construction

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

