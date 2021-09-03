North America Sports Medicine Market Development Industry Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2028

North America Sports Medicine Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

North America Sports Medicine Market, By Product Type (Orthobiologics (Bone Graft Substitutes, Viscosupplementation, BMC, PRP), Surgical Devices (Plates and Screws), Arthroscopy Devices, Orthopedic Braces and Supports), By Body Area (Knee, Hip, Shoulder & Elbow, Foot & Ankle, Wrist & Hand), By End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Trends and Forecast to 2022”, has accounted a market value of USD 7.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow to USD 12.3 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. , By Product Type (Orthobiologics (Bone Graft Substitutes, Viscosupplementation, BMC, PRP), Surgical Devices (Plates and Screws), Arthroscopy Devices, Orthopedic Braces and Supports), By Body Area (Knee, Hip, Shoulder & Elbow, Foot & Ankle, Wrist & Hand), By End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Trends and Forecast to 2022”, has accounted a market value of USD 7.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow to USD 12.3 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services

Bird & Cronin

Zimmer Biomet

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Ossur

Breg, Inc.

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Ceterix Orthopaedics

KFx Medical LLC.

MedShape, Inc.

Sports Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

The sports medicine market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on the products, application, procedure and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the sports medicine market is segmented into body reconstruction products and body support and recovery products. In 2020, body reconstruction products segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing cases of sports injuries as sports athletes need to take care of their body parts during sport activities and maintains it for long run.

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, back and spine injuries and other injuries. In 2020, knee segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee fractures and ligament tears leading to growing knee applications in the sports medicine market worldwide.

On the basis of procedure, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopy procedures, hip arthroscopy procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopy procedures, hand and wrist arthroscopy procedures and others. In 2020, knee arthroscopy procedures segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee disorders which helps boost the demand of knee arthroscopic procedures to treat knee injury in sports medicine worldwide.

On the basis of end user, the sports medicine market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing usage of sports medicine in surgical implants such as knee, shoulder, wrist and elbow to treat any kind of sports injury.

North America Sports Medicine Market Country Level Analysis

North America sports medicine market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, products, application, procedure and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America sports medicine market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

North America is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing government initiative to encourage the athletes for playing any of the sport. Along with this, many of the manufacturers are launching new and advanced technology based sports medicine in the region. The U.S. is expected to dominate and lead the growth of the North American market which is expected to increase due to increasing cases of sport injuries among the athletes, along with this huge R&D procedure has been performed in the U.S. for introducing advanced technology based sport medicines in order to provide better treatment and fast recovery of the athletes which help them to return on the field as soon as possible.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

New Product Launches by Manufacturers is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Sports Medicine Market

Sports medicine market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with sports medicine sales, impact of advancement in the sports medicine and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the sports medicine market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

