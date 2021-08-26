North America Swabs Collection Kits Market 2021-2028: End Users, Region, Growth Rate And Sales

North America Swabs Collection Kits Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

The swabs collection kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,780.84 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of SARS CoV-2 and increasing approval of diagnostics tests is the major driver which is propelling the swabs collection kits market in the forecast period.

Leading Key players:

Quidel Corporation

DiaSorin Molecular LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Starplex Scientific Inc.

GeneDx, Inc.

Puritan Medical Products

BD

COPAN Diagnostics Inc.

BTNX Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

North America Swabs Collection Kits Market Scenario According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for swabs collection kits in the U.S. has the highest market share followed by Canada and Mexico. Market leader is Puritan Medical Products which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 13% to 17%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing swabs collection kits. In August 2020, GeneDx, Inc. announced the launch of GenomeXpress, a rapid genome sequencing test. The test is used to identify variations in any part of the gene. With this new launch, the company is likely to grow in coming years.

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Scope of the North America Swabs Collection Kits Market

North America swabs collection kits market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

All country based analysis of swabs collection kits market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of type, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into nares, oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal and others. On the basis of configuration, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into regular swab, flocked swab and others. On the basis of tip material, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into polyester, nylon, calcium alginate, cotton, rayon, foam and others. On the basis of shaft, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into plastic shafts, wooden shafts, resins, aluminum and others. On the basis of specimen, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into vaginal swab specimen, penile meatal swab specimen, rectal swab specimen, throat swab specimen and others. On the basis of application, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into pharmaceutical, microbiological, disinfection, laboratory and others. On the basis of end user, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into hospital & clinics, research & academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, home healthcare and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and others.

