North America Tft Lcd Market 2021, Leading Brands Share, Size And Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America TFT LCD Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America TFT LCD market size reached a value of US$ 52 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 64.4 Billion by 2026.

Thin Film Transistor (TFT) is an active-matrix liquid crystal display (LCD) panel, which employs a transistor for each pixel on the screen. A TFT LCD panel is slim, lightweight, easy to install, requires less power for operation, works efficiently in a brighter environment and offers higher resolution than cathode ray tube (CRT) screens. As a result, these panels are gaining traction in consumer electronics, laser pointer astronomy, SLR cameras, digital photo frames, and medical and navigation equipment.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends: North America currently represents one of the largest markets for TFT LCD panels on account of several factors. For instance, due to the presence of small-sized transistors, TFT-LCD panels consume low energy and aid in reducing the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs). Consequently, they have replaced CRT TVs across the region. Apart from this, TFT-LCD panels are thin and provide a sharper image with high energy-efficiency, owing to which they are widely utilized in mobile phones, calculators and laptops. This, along with the increasing penetration of consumer electronics and the rising usage of enhanced technology in the upgradation of the display screens, is creating a positive outlook for the market in the region. Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape Key Player: LG

SAMSUNG

INNOLUX

AUO

SHARP Market Breakup by Size: Large Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

Medium and Small Size TFT-LCD Display Panel Market Breakup by Application: Television

Mobile Phones

Mobile PCs

Tablets

Monitors

Others Market Breakup by Regions: United States

Canada

Mexico

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

