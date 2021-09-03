North America Tracheostomy Products Market 2021 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2028

North America Tracheostomy Products Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

Tracheostomy products market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 152,441.51 thousand by 2027.

Major Market Key Players:

Medtronic

Stening SRL

Cook

Bicakcilar Medical

TROGE MEDICAL GmbH

Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Medis Medical (UK) Ltd

Pulmodyne, Inc.

Fuji Systems

DEAS S.R.L.

Sterimed Group

Angiplast

ConvaTec Group PLC

Smiths Medical (a subsidiary of Smiths Group plc)

Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik – Vertrieb GmbH

Boston Medical Products Inc.

TRACOE medical GmbH

Teleflex Incorporated

Well Lead Medical Co.,Ltd

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Access Control Industry Insights

5.1 Industry segmentation

5.2 Industry landscape

5.3 Vendor matrix

5.4 Technological and innovation landscape

6. Access Control Market, By Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Market & Forecast

6.3 Volume & Forecast

6.4 Western Europe

6.5 Japan

6.6 China

6.7 Other Countries

7. Method / Technology

7.1 Traditional Microbiology

7.2 Market & Forecast

7.3 Volume & Forecast

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5 Immunodiagnostics

8.Company Profile

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Data

8.3 Product Landscape

8.4 Strategic Outlook

8.5 SWOT Analysis

North America Tracheostomy Products Market Scope and Market Size

Tracheostomy products market is segmented on the basis of product type, technique, type, material, age group, usability, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the tracheostomy products market is segmented into tracheostomy tubes, tracheostomy catheter, tracheostomy clean & care kits, tracheostomy oxygen mask, collar, tracheostomy dressing, tracheostomy ventilation accessories, cannula and others. In 2020, tracheostomy tubes segment is dominating the tracheostomy products market because in case of permanent tracheostomies, tracheostomy tubes need to be changed every 3-7 days depending on age group and type of surgery. Moreover, the cost of tracheostomy tubes is higher as compared to other compared to other products due to higher usage of silicone.

On the basis of technique, the tracheostomy products market is segmented into surgical tracheostomy, translaryngeal/fantoni tracheostomy and percutaneous dilatational tracheostomy. In 2020, percutaneous dilatational tracheostomy segment is dominating the tracheostomy products market because the patient’s vital signs are continuously monitored during this technique. Hence, it is the preferred by surgeons as well as patients.

On the basis of type, the tracheostomy products market is segmented into closed system and open system. In 2020, closed system segment is dominating the tracheostomy products market because closed systems are easy to easier to use as compared to open systems as it needs one nurse only.

On the basis of material, the tracheostomy products market is segmented into silicone, polymer and others. In 2020, silicone segment is dominating the tracheostomy products market because the tracheostomy tubes from notable market participants such as Medtronic and Smiths Medical (A subsidiary of Smiths Group plc) offer silicone tracheostomy tubes that are highly sought after by healthcare providers.

On the basis of age group, the tracheostomy products market is segmented into neonatal, pediatric, adult and geriatric. In 2020, geriatric segment is dominating the tracheostomy products market due to higher prevalence of tracheostomies across this age group. Various studies show that a significant share of tracheostomies performed across this age group is permanent.

On the basis of usability, the tracheostomy products market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2020, disposable segment is dominating the tracheostomy products market because of high adoption of disposable tracheostomy product as they reduced the risk of infection due to improper sterilization.

On the basis of end users, the tracheostomy products market is segmented into hospitals and surgery centers, long term assisted care, outpatient clinic, rehabilitation centers, research laboratories and academic institutes and others. In 2020, hospitals and surgery centers segment is dominating the tracheostomy products market because hospitals and surgery centers are capable of providing pre-operative and post-operative procedures more efficiently as compares to other end users. Moreover, the capacity of hospitals is significantly higher as compared to those of other institutions performing tracheostomy procedures.

On the basis of distribution channel, the tracheostomy products market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tenders segment is dominating the tracheostomy products market as the primary source of procurement in hospitals. With the increasing cost of healthcare, hospitals are focusing on better services for customers along with reducing the overall cost. Procurement of tracheostomy products and accessories through direct tender is highly cost effective for healthcare providers as they are bought in under terms of contract for service at a relatively lower cost.

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: NORTH AMERICA VS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 7 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

FIGURE 8 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

FIGURE 9 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: MARKET END-USER COVERAGE GRID

FIGURE 10 NORTH AMERICA TRACHEOSTOMY PRODUCTS MARKET: SEGMENTATION

————-

A portion of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Methodology and Scope

Executive Summary

Access Control Industry Insights

Access Control Market, By Region

Company Profile

