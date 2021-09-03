North America Transfection Market 2021 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2028

North America Transfection Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

The transfection market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,112.33 million by 2028. Development of synthetic biology products and large-scale transfections used in clinical research are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Major Market Key Players:

Mirus Bio LLC.

Promega Corporation

Polyplus Transfection

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza

MaxCyte, Inc.

Altogen Biosystems

SBS Genetech

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (A Subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Avanti Polar Lipids (A Subsidiary of Croda International Plc)

PerkinElmer chemagen Technologie GmbH (A Subsidiary of PerkinElmer Inc.)

Cytiva

Geno Technology Inc., USA

R&D Systems, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

QIAGEN

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Access Control Industry Insights

5.1 Industry segmentation

5.2 Industry landscape

5.3 Vendor matrix

5.4 Technological and innovation landscape

6. Access Control Market, By Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Market & Forecast

6.3 Volume & Forecast

6.4 Western Europe

6.5 Japan

6.6 China

6.7 Other Countries

7. Method / Technology

7.1 Traditional Microbiology

7.2 Market & Forecast

7.3 Volume & Forecast

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5 Immunodiagnostics

8.Company Profile

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Data

8.3 Product Landscape

8.4 Strategic Outlook

8.5 SWOT Analysis

North America Transfection Market Scope and Market Size

The transfection market is segmented on the basis of the type, methods, CRISPR transfection methods, products, organism, types of molecule, application, stage, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the transfection market is segmented into transient transfection and stable transfection. In 2021, transient transfection segment is dominating as it obtains transfection result in less span of time, this is the reason this method is widely employed for large scale protein production.

On the basis of methods, the transfection market is segmented into non-viral methods and viral methods. In 2021, non-viral methods segment is dominating as these methods provides with the high transfection efficiency and less chances of infection to cultured cells.

On the basis of CRISPR transfection methods, the transfection market is segmented into non-viral methods and viral methods. In 2021, non-viral methods segment is dominating for CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) transfection as it offers allows efficient delivery of CRISPR sequences to targeted cell lines.

On the basis of products, the transfection market is segmented into reagents & kits, instrument and software. In 2021, reagent & kits segment is dominating as these are used for enhancing the efficacy of transfection process in various genetic experiments, as well as other biological experiments and industrial applications.

On the basis of organism, the transfection market is segmented into mammalian cells, plants, fungi, virus and bacteria. In 2021, mammalian cells segment is dominating as mammalian cell transfection is commonly used to express exogenous nucleic acid molecules in a host cell line using many different ways for production of monoclonal antibodies, follicle stimulating hormone, and other products as compared to other types of cells.

On the basis of types of molecule, the transfection market is segmented into plasmid DNA, small interfering RNA (siRNA), proteins, DNA oligonucleotides, ribonucleoprotein complexes (RNPs) and others. In 2021, plasmid DNA segment is dominating in the transfection market as plasmid DNA can be transferred by most of the transfection products discovered.

On the basis of application, the transfection market is segmented into in vitro application, in vivo application, bioproduction and others. In 2021, in vitro application segment is dominating as it provides with the delivery of cargo nucleic acid molecules into cultured cells which has a crucial role in research as well as for commercial production of molecules.

On the basis of stage, the transfection market is segmented into research, preclinical, clinical phases and commercial. In 2021, research segment is dominating in the market due to increasing demand for gene expression for production of novel molecules in different biological fields.

On the basis of end user, the transfection market is segmented into biopharma, contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organization/contract development and manufacturing organization (CMOs/CDMOs), academia, hospitals, clinical labs and others. In 2021, biopharma segment hold the largest market share because of the increasing demand to improve efficiency & speed of transfection so as to produce desired cell lines.

On the basis of distribution channel, the transfection market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating in the market these are the primary source of procurement for transfection instruments, reagents and kits, moreover biopharma industries are largely dependent on direct tenders.

A portion of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Methodology and Scope

Executive Summary

Access Control Industry Insights

Access Control Market, By Region

Company Profile

