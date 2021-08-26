North America Video Capture Cards Market Growth Trends with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028| AverMedia Technologies, Inc., Datapath Limited, EURESYS S.A., IMPERX, Inc, Matrox, SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP, YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd., etc.

North America Video Capture Cards Market Growth Trends with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028| AverMedia Technologies, Inc., Datapath Limited, EURESYS S.A., IMPERX, Inc, Matrox, SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP, YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd., etc.

The video capture cards market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 124.86 million in 2021 to US$ 145.86 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Video Capture Cards Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Video Capture Cards market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Increasing use of smartphone for video recording and recoding games are getting capable of competing with gaming console, which can be done either by bringing mobile games to TV or streaming the console games in smartphones. Also, using smartphone’s camera for recording videos in Instagram Reels, live streaming, and tik-tok videos is also boosting the adoption of video capture card, to make it easy for the user to transfer data efficiently to their PC and laptops. Further, gaming is becoming a prime focus for line phones, which is attracting attention of gamers. The video capture cards are easily being connected with different gaming consoles such as XBOX One, PS3, and PS4. It helps in recording some stunning graphics and impressive resolution of the gameplay. This is bolstering the growth of the video capture cards market.

North America Video Capture Cards Market –Company Profiles

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

AverMedia Technologies, Inc.

Datapath Limited

EURESYS S.A.

IMPERX, Inc

Matrox

SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP

YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

North America Video Capture Cards Market -By Platform

Gaming Consoles

PC and Laptops

Others

North America Video Capture Cards Market -By Type

Digital

Analog

North America Video Capture Cards Market -By Input Interface

HDMI

DP

SDI

Others

North America Video Capture Cards Market -By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Video Capture Cards market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Video Capture Cards market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Video Capture Cards market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Video Capture Cards market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Video Capture Cards market.

