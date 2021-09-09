North America Video Inspection Equipment Market Size, CAGR Status, Market trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Aries Industries Inc., Envirosight LLC, Hathorn Corporation, CUES Inc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Video Inspection Equipment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Video Inspection Equipment Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The video inspection equipment market in North Americais expected to grow from US$ 468.6 million in 2019 to US$ 674.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The era of industrialization and urbanization is expanding across the globe. This has resulted into construction of more housing, complexes, industries, and institutes. Before constructing any building, the inspection of sewage and pipelines is required; this is done by operators using video inspection equipment. This equipment is also used in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, and paper & pulp. Pressure vessels, flare lines, valves, man holes & catch basins, gas & steam turbines, fire tubes, storage tanks, and others are some of the application areas where video inspection equipment are used. Thus, the wide range of applications of the video inspection equipment is expected to boom the growth of the market in North America region.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Video Inspection Equipment Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Video Inspection Equipment Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Aries Industries, Inc.

Envirosight LLC

Hathorn Corporation

CUES, Inc.

Rausch Electronics USA, LLC.

Subsite Electronics

Vivax-Metrotech Corporation

MyTana LLC

TechCorr

The research on the North America Video Inspection Equipment Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Video Inspection Equipment Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Video Inspection Equipment Market.

