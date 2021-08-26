North America Water-Based Inks Market Trends with Growth Opportunities by 2028 |Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., T&K TOKA Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corporation, American Inks & Technology, Wikoff Color Corporation, Hubergroup, etc.

The water-based inks market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,081.40 million in 2020 to US$ 2,996.20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Water-Based Inks Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Water-Based Inks market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Product innovations and technological advancements in the printing industry are providing lucrative growth opportunity to the water-based ink market players. Based on rise in effective research and development activities to understand consumer preference as well as increase in investments by emerging and innovative players, paradigm shift has been observed in the technology associated with water-based inks printing techniques.

North America Water-Based Inks -Companies Mentioned

DIC Corporation

Flint Group

Sakata Inx Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

T&K TOKA Co. Ltd.

Fujifilm Corporation

American Inks & Technology

Wikoff Color Corporation

Hubergroup

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Water-Based Inks market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Water-Based Inks market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Additionally, the use of advanced resins in the formulation of water-based ink structures provides immense growth opportunities to the market players. Furthermore, the deployment of gravure ink based on eco-friendly solvents is gaining traction in printing processes. Researchers and manufacturers are highly inclined toward exploring the efficiency of water-based inks in smart design printing. Additionally, water-based ink producers have come up with new products that help to reduce VOC emissions, thereby addressing the concerns pertaining to odor, along with conforming to government regulations and global standards. Moreover, hybrid water-based ink formulations promote better adhesion compared to current ink technologies.

North America Water-Based Inks Market – By Resin Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Maleic

Others

North America Water-Based Inks Market – By Technology

Flexographic

Gravure

Digital

Others

North America Water-Based Inks Market – By Application

Packaging

Publication

Tags and Labels

Others

North America Water-Based Inks Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The monitoring of pH balance in water-based inks is necessary to enhance the overall print and color quality. Further, in 2020, Emerald Publishing Limited cited the development of new water-based flexographic ink composed of selected copolymers and ter-polymer nanoparticles, along with pigments and other additional ingredients. Such inks display enhanced rheological features and pH stability, higher degree of dispersion, resistance to water, and color density, among other properties.

The research on the North America Water-Based Inks market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Water-Based Inks market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Water-Based Inks market.

