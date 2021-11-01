North America Western Blotting Market is Blooming at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2019 to 2027

The North America Western Blotting Market is expected to reach US$ 404.96 Mn in 2027 from US$ 257.05 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, investments in proteomic research and rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to alternative technologies for protein detection in the region.

Western blot delivers confirmatory results in the field of diagnostic testing and research. Lyme is the tick-borne disease in the region of North America. According to a study published in 2018, by Carnegie Mellon University states that Lyme disease is expected to rise in the United States. Reason for raising in Lyme disease is climate change. Various studies have shown western blot IgM has 94-96% of specificity towards the patient with the clinical symptom of Lyme disease.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA,

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• LI-COR, Inc.

• OriGene Technologies, Inc.,

• Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

• Abcam plc

NORTH AMERICA WESTERN BLOTTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Western Blotting Market, by Product

• Instruments

• Consumables

North America Western Blotting Market, by Application

• Biomedical & Biochemical Research

• Agricultures

• Others

North America Western Blotting Market, by End User

• Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Western Blotting market.

