North and South Korea are reestablishing their communication channels

North and South Korea are reestablishing their communication channels

(Seoul) North and South Korea have restored their cross-border communication channels, Seoul said on Monday after Pyongyang cut them off in August.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 7:15 pm Updated at 8:48 pm

“The government believes that the restoration of South-North communications has laid the foundation for the resumption of inter-Korean relations,” the South Korean Unification Ministry said in a statement that officials from the two countries participated in a telephone conversation on Monday morning .