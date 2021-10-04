North and South Korea are reestablishing their communication channels

(Seoul) North and South Korea have restored their cross-border communication channels, Seoul said on Monday after Pyongyang cut them off in August.

“The government believes that the restoration of South-North communications has laid the foundation for the resumption of inter-Korean relations,” the South Korean Unification Ministry said in a statement that officials from the two countries participated in a telephone conversation on Monday morning .

