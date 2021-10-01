North Korea announces anti-aircraft missile test

North Korea caused unrest last month with several missile tests. South Korea has spoken of “provocation”. Other missiles have now been tested.

Seoul (AP) – North Korea says it has continued testing of newly developed missiles. In the most recent test, an anti-aircraft missile was successfully tested.

The Defense Science Academy began testing on Thursday, state-controlled media reported. The test is of “great practical importance” for the development of promising anti-aircraft missile systems. “Key new technologies” have been introduced to accurately hit targets in the air at greater distances.

The range of the tested missile was unclear. The South Korean military did not initially confirm the test in the isolated neighboring country.

A series of missile tests creates a sensation

North Korea, subject to international sanctions for its nuclear weapons program, caused unrest last month with a series of new missile tests. On Tuesday, the country said it had tested a so-called hypersonic missile. Due to their high speed, weapons of this type are difficult to intercept.

North Korea had also previously fired two short-range missiles. South Korean President Moon Jae In called the test a “provocation.” UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on their design, can also carry a nuclear warhead. North Korea has also announced that it has tested two “strategically important” cruise missiles. Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles have their own permanent propulsion system.

For years, Pyongyang has promoted the development of missiles that not only strike South Korea and Japan, but can also carry nuclear warheads to the United States. The country has declared itself a nuclear power. In light of negotiations over its nuclear program, however, its status is kept open.