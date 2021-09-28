North Korea claims that it has successfully tested hypersonic missiles

(Seoul) North Korea successfully tested a hypersonic glider missile on Tuesday, the official KCNA news agency announced on Wednesday, which touted the test as a major technological breakthrough.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 7:24 pm

The success of this process is “of great strategic importance” as Pyongyang wants to increase its defense capabilities “a thousandfold,” KCNA said.

Hypersonic missiles are much faster than conventional ballistic or cruise missiles. They are also much more difficult to detect and intercept by missile defense systems, which the United States spends billions of dollars on.

The South Korean army announced the launch of a projectile from the north shortly after its discovery on Tuesday morning. But unlike usual, it did not officially disclose the maximum altitude reached or the distance traveled by the missile, information Seoul usually releases within an hour.

According to South Korean media, the projectile launched by North Korea on Tuesday had “different flight characteristics” than the previous ones. South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for a “comprehensive analysis” of the event.

The test carried out by Jagang Province in the north of the country confirmed “the missile’s navigational control and stability” as well as “the maneuverability of its guidance system and the missile’s gliding properties”. “Said KCNA.

Pyongyang had already fired several more missiles this month, one with long-range cruise missiles and one with short-range ballistic missiles, according to the South Korean military.