North Korea criticizes the UN Security Council

(Seoul) North Korea blew up the urgency meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday for firing a hypersonic missile. Pyongyang accuses member countries of playing with a “time bomb”.

Posted October 3, 2021 at 9:00 am

The meeting, which lasted a little over an hour and was held behind closed doors, was requested by the United States, France, and the United Kingdom after Pyongyang was held on Jan.

However, the five member countries of the Security Council could not agree on a draft statement, “Russia and China have indicated that this is not relevant at this stage,” according to a diplomatic source.

Nonetheless, it angered Pyongyang, which it described on Sunday as an “unjustified attack” on its sovereignty and a “serious intolerable provocation”.

PHOTO KYODO NEWS VIA ARCHIVES AP

The head of international organizations in the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jo Chol Su

“The demand that we give up our right to self-defense reflects his intention not to recognize the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as a sovereign state,” said Jo Chol Su, head of international organizations at the Korean Ministry of Affairs.

“I am extremely concerned that the United Nations Security Council had fun this time with a dangerous’ time bomb ‘,” he added in a statement from the United Nations’ official KCNA news agency.

Hours before the Security Council meeting on Friday, North Korea carried out a test shot of an anti-aircraft missile.

It launched a hypersonic missile early last week, which would be a major technological advance. Hypersonic missiles reach speeds of at least five times the speed of sound.

In mid-September, Pyongyang reported rocket fire, including a new long-range cruise missile.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has long used weapons testing to heighten tensions in a carefully thought-out process.

In 2017, on the initiative of Donald Trump’s administration, the Security Council imposed severe economic sanctions on North Korea after a nuclear test and missile tests.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly agreed to resume talks unconditionally as North Korea calls for an end to the massive sanctions.